COVID-19
Health

Fijians continue to be urged to get vaccinated

Elenoa Turagaiviu Editor North [email protected] | @ElenoaFBCNews
March 3, 2022 9:44 am
Minister for Health Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete during his tour of the Northern Division

Minister for Health Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete continues to stress the importance of getting vaccinated against COVID-19.

Speaking during his tour of the Northern Division this week, Dr Waqainabete says the coronavirus is here to stay and we need to get protected.

He says this is similar to polio, measles and TB outbreaks in the 80s and the only protection is to get vaccinated.

Article continues after advertisement

Speaking in Nabiti Village, Dreketi Dr Waqainabete says it is the duty of every Fijian to ensure that they are fully vaccinated to protect fellow citizens.

He says they will continue to preach the benefits of the vaccine to encourage those who are skeptical to get vaccinated.

Dr Waqainabete told the villagers COVID can mutate and the result is the Delta and Omicron variants that’s been affecting hundreds of Fijians.

Nabiti Village Health Worker Alacia Tokivata says only 25 percent of the villagers have been fully vaccinated.

Tokivata says most of the villagers are skeptical about the jab due to the various misinformation they are being fed locally and online.

The Health Minister says vaccination teams will be visiting the village again to administer the jabs.

