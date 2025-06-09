Call for blood donation

Fiji’s blood bank system remains under pressure due to fluctuating demand driven by unpredictable emergencies and chronic illnesses.

Assistant Minister for Health Penioni Ravunawa says that despite this ongoing demand, supply levels remain inconsistent, largely because of irregular public donations.

Ravunawa says the Ministry relies on urgent blood drives to maintain an adequate supply.

“The blood bank continues to seek blooded, but at the same time, there’s a buffer level. When it reaches a critical level, we write to our donors. There are some big donors like Goodman Fielder, Red Cross, some church organisations.”

Ravunawa stresses that a standard procedure is followed to ensure safe transfusions from lab testing to plasma separation.

