APTC Aged Care course recognized under PALM scheme

There has been an increase in Aged Care short courses undertaken in villages and communities. [Photo: File]

The Australia Pacific Training Coalition’s Aged Care course is the only recognized programme for Pacific Labour Mobility Scheme.

This was confirmed to FBC News by Director, Dr Rohit Kishore following the increasing Aged Care short courses undertaken in villages and communities.

Dr.Kishore says some people are losing large sums of money to attend these courses, just to later find out that it is not recognized overseas.

“The qualification that is required and recognized in Australia is Certificate 3 in Aged caregiving. So that’s the only certificate they recognized in Australia under the PALM Scheme.”



Dr Rohit Kishore.

Dr Kishore says they are working with other institutions to provide similar courses to meet the aged care demands locally and overseas.

The Commission is also reviewing the Age Care courses so that they can be in line with Certificate 3 which is recognized under the PALM Scheme in Australia.