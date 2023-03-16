Government strives to support women entrepreneurs

The coalition government is working to empower business entrepreneurs around the country, the majority of whom are women.

Minister of SMEs, Manoa Kamikamica, says this can be done through the implementation of programs and workshops that empower women in business and entrepreneurs.

Kamikamica says the figures speak volumes about how women have excelled in business and how committed they are to accomplishing their goals.

“From the first group of MSME to benefit from this program as mentioned by Liz, 75% were women entrepreneurs.”

Kamikamica says it is critical for entrepreneurs to share and learn from each other.

Meanwhile, Australian Business Volunteers are ready to assist with professional advice, training, coaching, and mentoring through skilled business professionals.

There were 21 small business entrepreneurs that were part of the first phase of training provided by the ADV together with the BSP bank.