Government prioritizes outsourcing industry

The Outsourcing Industry remains a priority sector for the Coalition Government.

The sector has been allocated funding of $2.5 million, and according to Minister for Trade Manoa Kamikamica, this is the first time such a huge allocation and budgetary support has been provided.

Kamikamica says they have introduced and restructured the incentives specifically for Business Process Outsourcing, Knowledge Process Outsourcing, shared services, and global business services.

“These are aimed at protecting Fiji’s BPO industry from fly-by-night operators, which is one of the most important elements to ensure that the reputation that Fiji has in terms of risk and diversification is maintained.”

He adds that the Government is strategically repositioning Fiji as a regional hub, and because of the basket of incentives and assistance available, they are able to attract renowned international brands.

Meanwhile, Centrecom Fiji has launched its new satellite contact centre operations in Lautoka.

Kamikamica says this is Centrecom Fiji’s fifth Office in Fiji, making it a remarkable achievement.

He adds that the office signifies the tremendous economic opportunities for the Western Division, which will also create more jobs.