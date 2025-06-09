Government outlines bold climate finance strategy

Minister for Environment and Climate Change Mosese Bulitavu says Fiji must “chart a bold new course” to unlock climate finance through both domestic and international sources.

Speaking in Parliament, Bulitavu said the government is shifting focus from small-scale projects to large-scale, investment-ready programs that can attract funding from multiple donors.

“We must act. Our effort will be rewarded if we are bold, fragmented, and strategic in designing the activities and investment needed to counter the threats we face.”

Bulitavu highlighted initiatives such as the Rural Electrification Trust Fund, which has mobilised $60 million to electrify 20 rural communities in the next 18 months, and plans for new blue and green bond issuances.

Opposition MP Alvick Maharaj, however, said the government must turn plans into tangible benefits for those on the front lines of climate change.

“Government needs to focus on a coastal erosion protection program, as well as government needs to look into the communities facing imminent threats from sea level rise and coastal erosion. Planned relocation is necessary and urgent adaptation measures.”

Both MPs agreed that access to climate finance is hindered by bureaucracy, but differed on how quickly solutions are being implemented.







