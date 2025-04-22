Global outpouring of grief as faithful remember Pope Francis

The late Pope Francis. [Photo Credit: Reuters]

Several masses have been held around the world paying tribute to Pope Francis.

The first Latin American leader of the Roman Catholic Church has died aged 88.

Jorge Mario Bergoglio was elected pope on March 13, 2013, surprising many Church watchers who had seen the Argentine cleric, known for his concern for the poor, as an outsider.

A day before he died, the pope appeared on the balcony overlooking Saint Peter’s Square on Easter Sunday to deliver a special blessing called “Urbi et Orbi” (to the city and the world).



Pope Francis. [Photo Credit: Reuters]

Argentines held a special Mass and lit candles, mourning in shock for their countryman Pope Francis, who has died after battling a serious illness in recent months.

The Mass was held in the cathedral in Buenos Aires, where Francis was once archbishop. The building was adorned with a photo of the pontiff, bunches of white flowers and the blue and white flag of Argentina.

The government said there would be seven days of mourning.

A memorial was put together at London’s Westminster Cathedral, where tearful Catholics lighted up candles and prayed.

“It was actually devastating since, you know, in the Philippines we really follow the Pope and having this news, it really broke our heart and we feel really, really bad,”

“People were excited to see him. It was a very magical experience to be surrounded by people of faith. And I’m sorry he’s gone, but I believe he’s gone to a better place,”

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed his deepest condolences following the passing of Pope Francis who he described as a beacon of “hope, humility, and humanity.”

“He leaves behind a legacy of faith, service and compassion for all, especially those on the margins of life or trapped by the horrors of conflict. Pope Francis was a man of faith for all faiths, working with people of all beliefs and backgrounds to light the path forward.”



Pope Francis (left), President Donald Trump. [Photo Credit: Yahoo]

U.S. President Donald Trump praised Pope Francis as a “good man” who “loved the world.

“I just signed an executive order putting the flags of our country, all of them, all federal flags and state flags at half-mast in honor of Pope Francis. So, he was a good man, worked hard, he loved the world, and it’s an honor to do that.”

It’s been confirmed by the Vatican that Pope Francis died of a stroke and subsequent irreversible heart failure.

Pope Francis confirmed in his final testament, released by the Vatican just now, that he wished to be buried in Rome’s Basilica of Saint Mary Major and “without particular decoration”.

Many previous pontiffs have been buried at St. Peter’s Basilica in the Vatican.

He also requested that his resting place bear the inscription of his papal name in Latin: Franciscus.

