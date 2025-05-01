Fuel and LPG prices drop across the board

[File Photo]

The prices of fuel and LPG is set to decrease across the board from today.

The price of unleaded fuel drops from $2.76 to $2.68 per litre and the price of premix drops from $2.58 to $2.51 per litre.

Diesel will reduce from $2.38 to $2.31 per litre while the price of a litre of kerosene will be $1.78.

Article continues after advertisement

A 4.5kg cylinder will decrease from $15.61 to $15.31 while the price of a 12kg cylinder drops from $41.63 to $40.84.

The price of bulk gas drops to $3.15 per kg while autogas will now cost $2.21 per litre.

The prices issued by Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission are maximum wholesale and retail prices, and the wholesalers and retailers can sell the Refined Fuel and LPG products on the maximum wholesale and retail prices or below the authorised prices.

The FCCC inspectors will continue to conduct checks during the coming weeks to ensure ongoing compliance.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.