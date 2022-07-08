Foreign Ministers meeting ends with fruitful discussions

Faiyaz Koya

The Forum Foreign Ministers meeting ended on a high note with quite a lot of fruitful discussions.

Chair and Minister for Commerce and Trade, Faiyaz Koya says that issues concerning the Pacific top the list of discussion and this includes geopolitics and climate change.

Koya says they also covered issues such as the 2050 Strategy for the Blue Pacific Continent, the Suva Agreement, the Rarotonga Treaty and related nuclear issues, and maritime zones.

Article continues after advertisement

“There are strategies that will be engaged with respect to our dealings regarding the geopolitical space as it’s not specific to any country. There is a huge amount of strength that the Pacific has in its solidarity and that came across with all the Ministers supporting the ideas. In any forum, we go to nowadays the Pacific shows solidarity and it puts us in a good space.”

The meeting was a build-up to the Pacific Islands Forum that will be held in Suva next week.