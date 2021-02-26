Flash flood warning in place for low-lying areas in Ba and Rakiraki

A flood warning is now in force for low lying areas of Vanua Levu, Viti Levu and Taveuni.

The Nadi weather office says a flash flood warning is in place for low lying areas and areas close to rivers from Ba to Rakiraki.

These also include low lying areas and areas close to Navala station downstream to Ba town and Nasivi station to Tavua town.

A strong wind warning is still in force for parts of Viti Levu that include Ba to Rakiraki, Vanua Levu, Yasawa, Mamanuca, Lomaiviti and Northern Lau Group.

Meanwhile, a low pressure system lies to the West of Fiji and will affect us until Wednesday.