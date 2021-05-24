Fire breaks out at Tappoo Warehouse

A major fire broke out at the Tappoo Warehouse along Carpenters Street, Raiwai in Suva last night.

An eye-witness who wishes to remain anonymous says the fire started at around 11:30pm from a section of the warehouse.

The witness adds the National Fire Authority was alerted immediately and arrived few minutes later at the scene.

Firefighters controlled the blaze and prevented it from spreading to neighboring outlets and warehouse.

Investigations continue