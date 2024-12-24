FijiNikua to showcase Fijian stories

FijiNikua Magazine, a fresh publication that captures the stories, creativity, and dedication of Fijians, was officially launched today by Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka.

The bi-monthly magazine aims to inspire, inform, and spark conversations and promises to be a modern and inclusive platform addressing important issues while celebrating Fiji’s achievements.

Editor Stanley Simpson shared that FijiNikua wasn’t just about articles and pictures.

He said it was a collection of ideas designed to resonate with readers, inspire new perspectives, and create pride and unity.

The magazine will feature a mix of in-depth journalism, cultural stories, and lifestyle content, making it accessible and affordable for everyone.

“Storytelling isn’t just about documenting events. It’s about uncovering humanity, fostering connection, and inspiring action. This is why Fiji Nikua matters. Not just a magazine, for me it’s a return to meaningful and in-depth storytelling.”

Prime Minister Rabuka praised the initiative, saying Fiji is a place filled with inspiring stories worth sharing.

Rabuka said he believes future generations will look to FijiNikua as a record of the country’s history and progress.

“Just coming out of one sentence I make. But we have always been like that. Fiji has always been, Fiji Nikuwa has always been a storytelling nation.”