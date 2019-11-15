Home

Fijians will not pay additional fees when arriving in the country

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
April 18, 2020 3:57 pm

Health Minister Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete has confirmed that Government will pay for quarantine costs of new arriving Fiji citizens.

This comes as there have been reports that Fijians who want to travel back to Fiji are having to pay additional costs upon arrival.

He says there was a miscommunication from his Ministry on this matter.

However, Dr Waqainabete stressed that people arriving in Fiji from abroad will have to adhere to the 28 days self-quarantine.

He says there are government funded quarantine facilities available for people to use for self-quarantine.

