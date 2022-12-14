Retired school teacher commends Fijian Elections Office

87-year-old retired school teacher Vijay Maharaj.

87-year-old retired school teacher Vijay Maharaj has commended the work of the Fijian Elections Office.

Maharaj who has been voting since 1966 says while there was a huge line outside the polling venue, the entire process took him less than an hour.

Maharaj says he was up early and was watching the coverage on FBC TV when he realised that he needs to go and vote in early.

He also commended the FEO staff and volunteers who have been guiding and assisting elderly voters who have been standing out in the sun.

Maharaj says the staff have been very cooperative.

Maharaj says these are small gestures but valuable.

He adds the voter turnout at Vashist Muni School has been impressive and encouraging.

Meanwhile, some voters who came in early also got frustrated as they had to wait under the sun for their turn to vote.

3,310 voters have been registered to vote at Vashist Muni Primary School.