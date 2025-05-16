Fiji strengthens efforts to combat violence against children

[Source: Ministry of Health/ Facebook]

Fiji is taking significant steps to combat violence against children, with a national strategy set to eliminate violence by 2027.

This effort includes reforms in child protection, juvenile justice, and a focus on prevention over punishment.

Minister for Health Dr. Ratu Atonio Lalabalavu, highlighted these initiatives during his address at the Pacific Regional Council for Early Childhood Development Forum in Samoa this week.

Minister for Health Dr. Ratu Atonio Lalabalavu. [Photo Credit: MOH/ Facebook]

He emphasizes that the government is working alongside the civil society and communities to implement a shared plan of action to uphold children’s rights and well-being.

Dr. Lalabalavu also sheds light on the progress in Early Childhood Development in Fiji, citing the passage of the Fiji Early Childhood Care Services Policy and Regulatory Framework in May 2024.

This framework aims to ensure safe, quality services for children, support working parents, and promote women’s economic empowerment.

