FDX forecasts positive job growth

KPMG Fiji’s delivery center, now known as Fiji Dynamix has recorded significant growth since its establishment in 2021.

FDX was launched with a pilot of five staff, but today close to 100 Fijians are working with an Australian team.

KPMG Enterprise Australian Managing Partner, Naomi Mitchell says FDX was created as part of the integration with KPMG Australia and the creation of its South Pacific Practice.

Mitchell says in the past year alone, more than 19 staff from Australia have worked in Fiji offices to assist with training and knowledge sharing.

“Our growth forecasts put that at 180 by the end of 2023 and 350 people in the next three years to support enterprise and the broader KPMG firm.”

Mitchell says through working with Fiji they have been able to enhance career pathways for staff in Fiji and Australia.

With a growing workforce, KPMG Fiji’s headcount reached 257 Partners and staff as of July.

The firm has been actively recruiting talent, having hired a record number of nearly 60 graduates in January and an additional intake of 20 graduates in June.