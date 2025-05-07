FCCC intensifies Mother's Day inspections

[File Photo]

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission is intensifying inspections ahead of Mother’s Day celebrations.

FCCC Chief Executive Senikavika Jiuta says during this period of heightened consumer activity, they want to ensure traders do not exploit the occasion through unfair price hikes, misleading promotions, or non-compliance with consumer protection laws.

Jiuta says in recent weeks, FCCC teams have actively monitored popular retail and hospitality outlets, particularly those selling flowers, perfumes, jewellery, clothing, gift packs, and offering restaurant or accommodation promotions.

She adds that 55 breaches were discovered over 1,100 inspections during Easter.

Jiuta says all these traders are currently under investigation for further enforcement action.

She reminds all businesses that promotional pricing must be transparent, clearly displayed, and consistent at the point of sale.

Additionally, the Chief Executive says all goods and services must be of acceptable quality, and consumers are entitled to redress under the FCCC Act 2010.

