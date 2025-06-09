Expo breaks barriers, empowers women and farmers

Women and farmers from remote maritime islands often face barriers in accessing government services, business support, and markets.

At the Vanuabalavu Expo in Lomolomo, Lau, women and farmers stepped into a space that turned challenges into pathways for growth and connection.

More than 50 women from across Vanuabalavu, Cikobia, and Tuvuca took part. Many traveled in to sell their products, meet business reps, and seek advice on how to expand their work.

Vanuabalavu Day Committee member Tomi Finau said the expo broke through long-standing barriers.

For many, this was a perfect time they speak directly with companies and access services that rarely reach the islands.

Temu Kotoiyacata, who manages her family farm, met with Merchant Finance to explore startup options.

She also bought farming tools from RC Manubhai, which offered on-site sales and delivery.

Without the expo, these purchases would have required a costly trip to Suva.

Handmade mats, crochet, island-scented coconut oils, and food like vakasakera filled the stalls. By the end, nearly everything had sold out.

Merchant Finance held one-on-one sessions with villagers on how to build and manage small businesses. RC Manubhai delivered hardware and supplies straight to the buyers.

Agriculture representatives were also present, offering advice to farmers and distributing seedlings. Pig farmers benefited from the provision of piglets, helping to boost local livestock production.

Finau said the turnout and exposure gave many women new confidence. Some had never sold beyond their village. Now, they are thinking bigger.

The expo proved what can happen when communities are given the space, tools, and access they need. For many, it was a turning point.

