PM extends best wishes to Year 8 students

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has extended his best wishes to all Year Eight students as they commence their Fiji Year Eight examinations this week.

He has encouraged every student to remain focused, confident, and to give their best effort.

The PM notes that this is a significant milestone that can open new doors of learning and opportunity as students continue their journey toward a brighter future for themselves, their families, and the country.

