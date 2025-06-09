National ECE Advisor Backs Full-Day Classes

[File Photo]

Despite criticism of the Ministry of Education’s sudden decision to shift all kindergarten students to full-day classes starting tomorrow, National Advisor for Early Childcare Development Temesia Tuicaumia is adamant that the change brings positive benefits.

Tuicaumia emphasized that children aged 0-4 years are at a critical phase of development, and kindergarten is the refining phase where they learn to be more specific.

He explained that this stage builds a strong foundation for the long term, which becomes irreversible by the age of eight.

He added that having kindergarten classes for longer hours will expand their literacy and numeracy skills and better prepare them for the future.

“They learn so much more. So imagine what your child is already absorbing in four hours; now imagine what they will absorb in eight hours a day. This is a great initiative by our government. The rest of the world is doing it, and now Fiji is finally committing to this.”

However, the Fiji Teachers Union disagrees, despite advocating for recognition of Early Childhood Education teachers.

The union insists that children do not need to be in school for a full day and is calling for proper consultation.

He also suggested that students could attend only half-day sessions, while ECE teachers join the rest of the school staff during the remainder of the day to assist as teacher aides or perform administrative work.

