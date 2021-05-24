Ministry enforces school zoning policy

The Ministry of Education will be enforcing its zoning policy for the next school year.

Line Minister Premila Kumar says this is to ensure that the ministry cuts down on their bus fare budget and the impacts of social issues are minimized.

“We are applying our zoning policy. We are simply saying children in that zone go to that particular school. Children who are in that zone but that zone has multiple schools, they have a choice”

Article continues after advertisement

Kumar says this policy will help mitigate the impacts that may arise if the COVID pandemic continues.

“Our zoning policy was created and is very relevant now because we are going through a pandemic to control the number of children in our classroom.”

The 2022 school calendar will begin on the 11th of April.