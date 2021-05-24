Learning is not a burden: Koya

The foundation of the economy rests on education.

Minister for Commerce and Trade, Faiyaz Koya says through education, Fijians grow and nurture to the point they begin contributing to the economy and all other sectors.

Koya says by educating Fijians, we are securing the future.

Article continues after advertisement

“They have experienced a once is a lifetime occurrence, that is COVID-19. They will see a much-changed world that is dominated by information technology. The growth of a knowledge-based economy is leading the change, especially after the pandemic.”

Koya says learning is not a burden and has urged parents to encourage and support children’s learning.