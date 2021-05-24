Home

12,368 students on TSLS

Litia Cava Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @[email protected]
March 23, 2022 1:47 pm
[Source: FNU]

The Tertiary Scholarships and Loans Service says they have received applications from 1,780 Year 13 students who scored above 280 in their external examination.

Acting Chief Executive Doctor Hasmukh Lal says they are unable to confirm the number of Toppers and TELS students for this year as registration continues.

However, he confirmed, that 2480 awards will be directed towards Degree programs.

Lal says based on their assessment, 1,444 students scored between 250 and 279.

“We want to help as many Fijians who are eligible for TSLS support through National Toppers Scheme and TELS and that’s why we have extended the registration so the 7528 applicants are already registered so they do not have to worry about the registration closing date. All they need to be doing now is uploading their final offer letter. So there are two separate processes-registration and then uploading their offer letters.”

Lal says 7,528 students have registered so far, while a total of 12,368 students are currently on TELS.

 

