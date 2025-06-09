Defence challenges consolidation of high-profile drug cases

The proposed consolidation of charges against eight individuals linked to drug raids in Suva and the Western Division was challenged in the Suva Magistrates Court today.

The case involves four Chinese nationals, three locals and a prohibited immigrant. They were found with methamphetamine, foreign currency and properties suspected to be proceeds of crime.

Defence Counsel objected to the State’s plan to consolidate the multiple cases into a single proceeding.

Article continues after advertisement

They argued the matters should be heard separately due to the complexity of the cases and that written submissions outlining the opposition have been prepared.

The State had argued that consolidation would improve judicial efficiency, reduce duplication of evidence and ensure consistency in handling the cases.

The court ordered that defence submissions be served and responded to by the State by 4 January.

The matter has been adjourned and will be recalled on 14 January when the court will decide if the cases proceed jointly or separately.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.