DCA to strengthen Fiji-Cook Islands relations: Rabuka

A bilateral meeting between Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka and his Cook Islands counterpart, Mark Brown, highlights areas of cooperation.

During the meeting, they discuss a new Development Cooperation Agreement to advance economic cooperation, air transportation connectivity, trade, tourism, labour mobility, and address climate change.

This agreement is in the process of finalization.

Rabuka thanked Prime Minister Brown for his timely visit to Fiji, particularly to finalize the Development Cooperation Agreement.



He stated that the DCA will enhance opportunities for increased economic cooperation, particularly with the potential to establish air connectivity with the Cook Islands through direct flights and collaboration in trade and tourism.

Rabuka also assures that Fiji will work closely with the Cook Islands and other Pacific Island countries in the implementation of the 2050 Strategy of the Blue Pacific Continent.

The two Prime Ministers also discuss key areas of cooperation in the buildup to the Forum Troika meeting and the Forum Economic Ministers Meeting in Suva tomorrow.