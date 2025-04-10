Damodar Groups seeks blessing from Vunivalu Serua

[Source: Div Damodar/ Facebook]

The Damodar Group and Yatu Lau Limited officially presented their sevusevu to the Vunivalu of Serua, Ratu Tevita Mara Latiniara, seeking traditional blessings for the development of the Arts Village project.

Damodar Group CEO Div Damodar, representatives from Yatu Lau Limited, and delegates from the iTaukei Affairs Board traveled to the chiefly island of Serua in their bid to integrate modern development with cultural preservation.

Damodar expressed deep gratitude to the Vunivalu and the people of Serua for their support towards the project.

“It was a very emotional and touching experience. We are truly blessed to receive the blessing of the Vunivalu of Serua and the people of Serua. This moment means everything to us.”

The upcoming development is expected to be a game-changer not only for the people in the Navua corridors but also for the entire tourism sector in Fiji.

Damodar reiterated that the Arts Village project is a commitment to reviving and promoting iTaukei culture through traditional dances, storytelling, and showcasing Fijian heritage to international visitors.

“Most importantly, we are primarily focused on the arts village securing our iTaukei culture back in the tourism industry and on our traditional dances and our traditional stories that will be told to tourists that come to Fiji.”

He further added that the project is expected to garner attention from both tourists and locals, generating economic opportunities, creating local employment, and laying the groundwork for future expansions beyond Navua into neighboring provinces, including Pacific Harbour.

The businessman reaffirmed the group’s dedication to rebuilding Fiji’s cultural legacy through tourism.

