Australia announces new visa measures

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
April 5, 2020 12:29 pm
Australian PM Scott Morrison [File Photo]

Pacific workers in Australia under the Pacific Labour Scheme and Seasonal Worker Programme whose visas are due to expire will be able to remain in Australia for up to 12 months.

The Australian Government announced the new visa measures yesterday.

This will enable the workers to support themselves and continue to make a critical contribution to Australia’s agriculture sector and food security.

Article continues after advertisement

The Australian Government says it is prioritizing the welfare of Pacific workers.

They are working with employers to ensure Pacific workers are supported through the COVID-19 crisis, particularly those workers who are unable to return home.

Pacific and Timorese workers are highly valued by agricultural employers who have made it clear they want Pacific workers to be able to remain in Australia and continue working.

Current travel restrictions and the cessation of commercial flights have left some workers unable to return home, while also stopping new partners of Pacific workers from travelling to Australia.

The flow of remittances back to Pacific communities’ makes an important contribution to their ability to withstand the economic impacts of COVID-19.

The Australian Government is providing Pacific workers with the latest health advice and guidance on navigating COVID-19 restrictions and providing other forms of support including pastoral care and information in Pacific languages on issues such as social distancing.

All Pacific Islanders and Timorese workers have appropriate health insurance and will be cared for in the event they become unwell.

The Australian Government has assured its Pacific neighbours that they stand with them during this crisis and are doing all they can to support Pacific workers.

