Acting COMPOL warns against hate speech

Strict action will be taken against those who put up hate speeches that could lead to abhorrence amongst members of the community.

The warning comes from the Acting Commissioner of Police, Rusiate Tudravu following a viral post on social media.

Tudravu says the content of the post could incite hatred and fear among the public.

Article continues after advertisement

The Acting COMPOL says people who are posting, commenting, sharing and supporting such hate posts are not aware of the consequences.

He is urging the public to not get carried away by such information.

The Head of the Institution is reminding the public to refrain from such action.

Tudravu adds the Police Force will not allow this type of hate speech and rhetoric to continue and will investigate those involved in such actions.

He says looking at the current situation they need everyone’s support and the rhetoric will not assist but make things difficult as Fiji battles the pandemic.

The Acting Commissioner is urging the public to continue adhering to the Health Restrictions and Curfew Orders, by staying at home with their loved ones.