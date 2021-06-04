Home

35 new cases emerge from Suva Nausori containment zone|Areas of interest in Western Division|West containment borders lifted|37 percent of targeted population receive first dose|Patients at CWM Hospital closely monitored|COVID-19 measures can save lives|We face difficult times but Fiji is priority: Dr Fong|RFMF will continue to assist Health Ministry|Businesses to take responsibility of their premises|Make a Difference Fiji assists 468 families in Navua|Erosion threatens coastal communities|Vaccine dose too small to have a chip: Dr Fong|COVID-19 cases infiltrate Health Ministry|Vaccination in Ba concludes|34 COVID-19 related arrests in 24 hours|Reopening of some businesses a sigh of relief|Post Fiji diversifies services|NGO provides grocery and baby packs|Statements by Tabuya and Rasova wrong and we want them to apologise: RFMF Commander|Parliament passes laws against COVID-19 breaches|28 new COVID-19 cases|Police officers need to follow social media policy|Ministry identifies FEMAT facility location|COVID positive frontliners not part of health response
Acting COMPOL warns against hate speech

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
June 5, 2021 12:10 pm
Acting Commissioner of Police, Rusiate Tudravu. [File Photo]

Strict action will be taken against those who put up hate speeches that could lead to abhorrence amongst members of the community.

The warning comes from the Acting Commissioner of Police, Rusiate Tudravu following a viral post on social media.

Tudravu says the content of the post could incite hatred and fear among the public.

Article continues after advertisement

The Acting COMPOL says people who are posting, commenting, sharing and supporting such hate posts are not aware of the consequences.

He is urging the public to not get carried away by such information.

The Head of the Institution is reminding the public to refrain from such action.

Tudravu adds the Police Force will not allow this type of hate speech and rhetoric to continue and will investigate those involved in such actions.

He says looking at the current situation they need everyone’s support and the rhetoric will not assist but make things difficult as Fiji battles the pandemic.

The Acting Commissioner is urging the public to continue adhering to the Health Restrictions and Curfew Orders, by staying at home with their loved ones.

