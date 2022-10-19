Consultations on the Lau Seascape begins

[Photo: Supplied]

The first phase of consultations on the Lau Seascape and the Marine Protected Area 30×30 Initiative have started at Lomaloma Village, in Vanua Balavu.

Led by the Commissioner Eastern, Vitale Varo, the team, comprising of civil servants and staff of two Non-Government Organizations, Conservation International and International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN) conducted consultations at the Tikina Lomaloma.

While addressing those present Varo said the commitment of the Government will not succeed without the input of qoliqoli owners, whose contribution will greatly enhance the efforts to protect the ocean.

Conservation International Director Mere Lakeba said the cooperation of all stakeholders is important.



[Photo: Supplied]

She says this is a huge commitment by Government and the 15 potential sites in Fiji’s offshore ocean space that accounts for 30% of our Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) have been identified with 8.3% of the sites within the Lau seascape.

Fiji officially launched its 17 Voluntary Commitments at the UN Oceans Conference in New York in 2017 and Government has made a series of commitments to protect 30 percent of waters within its Exclusive Economic Zone by 2030, with the most recent announcement by the Prime Minister at the UN Oceans Conference in Lisbon.

The team will also carry out consultations on Cicia and Nayau islands later in the week. An awareness exercise to enlighten senior students of Adi Maopa Secondary School was also carried out by Fisheries officers and staff of Conservation International and the International Union for the Conservation of Nature.