Construction company faces fraud charges

[Source: ARB]

The Consumer Council of Fiji is urging individuals to exercise caution when conducting business deals.

Chief Executive, Seema Shandil made the remarks after a construction company which was found to have defrauded clients of thousands of dollars has been charged.

“This business continued under the pretense of providing the service, continued to dupe the consumers of thousands of dollars with the intention of not completing the work and this is in relation to the construction sector and we would like to commend and applaud the Fiji police force for charging this business and taking them to court.”

Article continues after advertisement

Shandil says they’ve received 12 complaints against the company since 2021, totaling $85,750.

She claims the company in question allegedly continued operations pretending to offer services that it did not.

The Council is calling for stringent action against such businesses and has pleaded with the public to remain vigilant.