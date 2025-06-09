COMPOL to meet ODPP on COI report

[File Photo]

Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu says he will soon meet with the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions to discuss recommendations submitted in relation to the Commission of Inquiry report.

Tudravu says he has been alerted by the ODPP and the meeting will take place soon so that they can discuss the matter.

Tudravu had confirmed late last year that all 12 reports before and after the COI have been investigated and submitted for independent legal advice.

