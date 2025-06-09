CID to verify claims linking public officials to drug trade

File photo

A team from the Criminal Investigations Department will extract and verify information revealed by a former police officer in his social media video, which alleges the involvement of public officials in the illicit drug trade.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Crime Mesake Waqa says the next course of action will be determined after the verification process.

The Assistant Commissioner Crime also confirms that prior to the release of the videos.

He adds that work had already been underway to establish links to those involved in the drug trade, in line with the Commissioner of Police’s intent to disrupt individuals or groups involved.

