Child abuse cases soar

file Photo

Child abuse continues to be a serious issue in the Northern Division, with 543 cases reported last year alone.

Minister for Women, Children and Social Protection Sashi Kiran has raised concerns about the growing vulnerability of children, noting that many victims are very young.

She is calling for urgent action to better protect them, particularly in the face of increasing drug abuse in communities.

Article continues after advertisement

“In some families all adults use drugs. I have met families who have been gutted by drugs, and they expose their children as well. And you are aware that injectable drugs have resulted in the spread of HIV and AIDS, a national emergency now. So I ask us to pause and revisit our values of our community and our nation and stand for integrity and responsibility over materialism and greed.”

Kiran warned that some children are being used as drug carriers and stressed that drug use within families is putting children at greater risk.

She urged parents and communities to take responsibility and act quickly to safeguard their children from harm.

Nearly 2,000 child abuse cases were recorded across the country last year including instances of neglect, sexual abuse and physical violence.

During the Duavata Northern Crime Prevention Carnival, Kiran commended organisers for their role in promoting crime prevention and community awareness.

She also encouraged youths struggling with addiction to seek help.

Crowned winners at the carnival echoed her message, urging their peers affected by drugs to get support and rebuild their lives.

Kiran emphasised the need for stronger family and community values, saying collective action is essential to stop abuse and protect the future of Fiji’s children.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.