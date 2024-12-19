Chandra continues the fruit cake tradition

As December rolls in, homes across Fiji honor the tradition of sharing fruit cakes with their families and friends.

For many Fijians, the dense, fruity confections are far more than just a dessert; they represent community, culture, and the joyous spirit of the holiday season.

FBC News met with Suresh Chandra from Anytime Cakes who has been selling fruit cakes for the past four years in the Cunningham area.

Article continues after advertisement

Chandra says that they have some of the cheapest cakes in the city.

“The packet cakes are sold for $7 while the plastic-wrapped cakes are sold for $6. I also sell lemon cakes and butter cakes which is also price at $6. I receive good customer feedback as people tell me that the cakes I sell are amongst the affordable ones in the capital city.”

He also notes that people who buy from him have been giving him positive feedback.

Chandra adds that demand has been positive as many people stop by his stall and purchase cakes from him

He shared that he managed to sell at least more than 500 cakes in about a week.

The 69-year-old states that he begins selling fruit cakes from right in the morning till six in the evening throughout this month.

He expresses that the prices of the cake ingredients have increased over the past few years however he tries to maintain the affordability of his cakes for all his customers.

Chandra’s Christmas message for everyone is to enjoy the festivities with family and friends safely and responsibly.

As the countdown to Christmas begins, fruit cakes take center stage in Fijian households, embodying the warmth, generosity, and spirit of the season. These beloved cakes are a delicious testament to the enduring traditions that make Christmas in Fiji truly special.