Call to review Kava Bill

In a bid to revitalize the Kava industry, Praveen Narayan, the Managing Director of Green Gold Kava, has emphasized the crucial need for collaboration between the government and relevant stakeholders.

Narayan highlights the significance of bridging the gap among landowners, farmers, processors, exporters, and policy makers to ensure a thriving and sustainable Kava sector.

Narayan has drawn attention to the long-standing Kava bill, which he believes requires comprehensive reform to benefit all participants and stimulate the economy at large.

He emphasizes the urgency of addressing key issues within the current legislation to unlock the industry’s full potential.

“I would suggest that they can review the whole kava bill. As I have mentioned that Kava has come under codex now. As per codex, we should formulate and get the modern kava bill.”

The Kava industry, renowned for its cultural and economic significance, holds enormous potential as a driver of economic development.

However, to harness its benefits fully, industry leaders like Praveen Narayan stress the need for policy reforms, closer cooperation, and engagement with various stakeholders.

The forthcoming decisions made by policy makers in response to the industry’s calls for change will play a crucial role in shaping the future of the Kava sector.