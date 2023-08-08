BSP shocks Health Ministry with $200k donations

Health Minister Dr Atonio Lalabalavu receives donation from BSP

BSP Financial Group Limited has provided $200,000 in support to Colonial War Memorial Hospital to further carry out significant renovations and upgrades.

Newly appointed Chief Executive Officer Mark Robinson says that as part of their corporate responsibility, they pledged $100,000 towards this but surprisingly doubled it.

Recently, the hospital concluded the renovation of their operating theater training room and is now moving to different areas for upgrades.

“BSP recognizes that our largest public hospital, CWM, needs some major upgrade work and needs additional funds above the government’s budget. Appropriation will provide us $100,000 to assist with the refurbishment of inpatient wards at the hospital.”

International Women’s Association President Judy Compain says with these funds, they are planning to renovate CWM Anderson’s Maternity wards and Anti-natal clinic.

“The renovations have been significant, and we intend to continue doing this work throughout the hospital. I just had a word with the honorable minister and Dr. Nasedra and told them that we would like to go in and renovate with these funds in partnership with CW Maternity Hospital, where we’ve just completed the bathrooms at the hospital together with the children’s hospital.”

Minister for Health Doctor Atonio Lalabalavu has acknowledged that the assistance goes in line with their aim of renovating the hospital before it turns 100 this year.

He says the timely donation goes hand in hand with what the government is trying to do with infrastructure and making it more sustainable.