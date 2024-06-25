BPO sector awaits budget announcement

[Source: Outsource Fiji/Facebook]

The business process outsourcing industry can expect a boost in its expansion of services after the 2024-25 budget announcement.

Trade Minister Manoa Kamikamica, says his ministry is trying to push economic diversification in Fiji with the help of the BPO sectors.

He says that apart from the tourism industry, BPO is worth a billion dollars, and there is a need to support such an industry.

Article continues after advertisement

“That’s why I talk about BPO being a billion dollars. I talk about the industry being about a billion dollars. So we need to create more industries that actually create more potential for economic growth in Fiji.”

Kamikamica is hopeful the budget announcement will fulfill his aspiration to expand the BPO sector.

Outsource Fiji President, Morika Hunter is confident the upcoming budget will have some added incentives for the outsourcing industry.

“So with the budget, we understand that it’s a very new segment with a huge growth opportunity. We have confidence that the government will definitely be aware of what the potential is in the BPO space. So we’re pretty sure that we will get, if not the same budget allocation, at least something more. But again, whatever it is, we appreciate that.”

Hunter adds that with the enormous support from the government, they will be able to improve the quality of the BPO sector.