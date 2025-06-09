Benefits and risks of AI

The rapid growth of Artificial Intelligence has highlighted the need for stronger online safety measures in Fiji.

These were key topics of discussion during FBC’s Your Voice program over the weekend, featuring AI expert Stacey Edmonds and Online Safety Commissioner Filipe Batiwale.

Edmonds, a former senior leader at Transport New South Wales and partner at Deloitte, said while AI has existed for decades, the rise of generative AI has changed how people interact with technology.

“AI isn’t truly intelligent — it’s a mathematical algorithm that analyses data patterns. The challenge is that it learns from both good and bad data, meaning it’s only as clever as we are.”

She explained that AI has proven effective in fields such as medical science, helping to detect cancer more accurately and efficiently, but warned that the same technology is being misused to create deepfakes and online scams.

“Criminals now have access to tools that make scams faster and more convincing. It’s important to remember AI is not human and cannot think for itself — we must apply critical thinking when using these tools.”

Edmonds encouraged Fijians and small businesses to explore AI responsibly, experiment safely, and always verify information generated by AI systems.

Meanwhile, Online Safety Commissioner Filipe Batiwale revealed that the Commission has received over 1,200 complaints so far this year, nearly matching last year’s total of 1,300 cases.

Batiwale said the rise may reflect both increased awareness and a surge in cyberbullying and online harassment.

“Social media in Fiji can be toxic, and many people are experiencing harmful behaviour online. We’re working to educate communities about respectful and responsible digital engagement.”

He added that digital literacy begins at home, and that respect and awareness are vital to protect users — especially children and young people — from online harm.

The Online Safety Commission continues to work with the Consumer Council of Fiji, Fiji Police Force, and Fiji Competition and Commerce Commission to tackle online scams and promote safer digital use across the country.

