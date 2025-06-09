Bainimarama and Qiliho trial adjourned

Former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama

The proceedings in the trial against former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama and former Police Commissioner Sitiveni Qiliho for today has been adjourned.

This after Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions Laisani Tabuakoro is unwell.

The matter has been rescheduled for 9am tomorrow.

Former Police Commissioner Sitiveni Qiliho [file photo]

Bainimarama is charged with one count of making unwarranted demands as a public official, while Qiliho faces two counts of abuse of office.

It is alleged that between May and August 2021, Bainimarama pressured then-Acting Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu to dismiss two police officers, Penieli Ratei and Tomasi Naulu, or resign.

Qiliho is accused of overriding Tudravu’s disciplinary decisions and unlawfully terminating both officers between August 5th and 18th, 2021.

