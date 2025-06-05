ANZ urges stronger partnerships to tackle cybercrime

[file photo]

The Head of Information Security at ANZ is stressing on the need for strong partnerships between banks, government agencies, and telecommunications providers to effectively combat the rising threat of cybercrime.

During a recent cybersecurity event, ANZ Country Head for Fiji Rabih Yazbek and Head of Information Security Eli Hirschauge shared how cyber threats are evolving and affecting people across all areas.

Hirschauge says cybercrime affects everyone regardless of how tech-savvy they are.

“The fraudsters are looking to leverage human frailty. Over time they get very sophisticated. And it’s important to remember that even well-educated, digitally savvy people can still be fall victim to those things.”

Yazbek says scams on platforms like Facebook, Viber, and through romance fraud schemes are becoming more common.

“The other main one we come across, both in ANZ Fiji and there’s a lot of it in ANZ Kiribati, is romance scams and you would be surprised. We have cases of people sending their debit card overseas to someone who’s scamming them and also sending them the PIN for the card.”

The Head of Information Security stresses the importance of improving public awareness.

ANZ continues to push for broader education efforts and multi-sector cooperation to better protect individuals and communities from online threats.

