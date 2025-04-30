Alleged killer of pregnant partner remanded

Daniel Prasad

The case against a man accused of murdering his de facto partner has been transferred to the Nadi High Court.

Daniel Prasad appeared before the Nadi Magistrates Court and has been further remanded in custody.

It is alleged that on Sunday, following an argument, the father of three struck his partner on the side of the head and neck with a cane knife.

The couple had been in a de facto relationship for eight years.

The victim sustained severe injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The charge sheet also revealed that their three children were present at home during the alleged incident.

A medical report from Nadi Hospital confirmed the woman was pregnant and due to give birth in June.

The post-mortem examination stated that she died from severe traumatic brain and head injuries, including a chop wound and sharp force trauma.

Prasad is expected to reappear in court on May 14.

