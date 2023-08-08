Abuse victims find new lease of life

[ Source : Supplied ]

Abuse, social isolation and no family support have led to some senior citizens resorting to waste picking to make a living.

Pacific Recycling Foundation, Amitesh Deo says the discoveries were made during their Mapping Exercise of the Waste Collection Sector.

The exercise reveals that 47 percent of those involved in this sector are over the age of 55 with the oldest being 74.

[ Source: Supplied ]

Deo says they’ve come across some distressing cases where some senior citizens are involved in waste picking to survive after being abandoned by their children.

He adds that in some cases they are also doing this to find solace with fellow Collection Pillars of Recycling who operate in close-knit groups.

Deo states that these individuals who have been victims of elder abuse have found a new lease of life through the waste-picking trade, and unknowingly, are also combating climate change by preventing waste from going to landfill and dumpsites.



[ Source: Supplied ]

The PRF’s Founder says more such findings will be revealed in the PRF’s Mapping Exercise Report which will be launched in September.

He adds that this is when they will also reveal plans on how the Foundation aims to provide structured support to these individuals.