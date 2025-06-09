Macuata urged to support their own behind bars

[file photo]

The Macuata Care Committee, under the Macuata Provincial Council, is calling on chiefs and members of the province to support and remember Macuata natives who are currently serving time in correctional facilities.

Committee Chair Moritikai Waqawaqa made the call as the committee plans upcoming visits to the Suva and Vaturekuka Corrections facilities.

The initiative to care for inmates from Macuata began after the 2023 Yellow Ribbon celebration in Labasa and the committee is now urging the Provincial Council to prioritize the reintegration of inmates from Macuata once they are released.

“So as you can see, there were 22 inmates from Macuata in Vaturekuka, but as of 21st October it has come down to 14. The committee is now carrying out the second phase of this program, but our concern remains with the first phase how best we can prevent people from ending up in prison, and our role in accepting them back into our communities because they are our own.”

Waqawaqa says the committee is also in discussions with the Officer-in-Charge at Vaturekuka regarding release procedures, suggesting that the Provincial Office be informed six months before the release of any inmate from Macuata.

He says this would allow better coordination and arrangements to be made before the inmates return to their villages or communities.

Council Chair Ratu Orisi Vukicanavanua adds that the issue requires collaboration across the province.

Meanwhile, the Macuata Care Committee has outlined plans to visit Levuka, Taveuni, Natabua, and Ba Corrections facilities to gather information on inmates originally from Macuata.

