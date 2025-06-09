Twice draws Australian K-pop fans with anniversary concerts

Source : ABC / Website

Screaming fans, knee-high white boots, costume change after costume change, and coordinated dance moves.

This is what you will see at a show put on by K-pop girl group Twice.

“This year is their 10th anniversary,” said Sarah Keith, a senior lecturer in media at Macquarie University, specialising in music, globalisation and technology, with a specific interest in K-pop.

“They’re no longer a new group, but they’re old enough to have accumulated a whole lot of fans, and they haven’t had any major scandals or group line-up changes.

