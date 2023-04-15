The Script guitarist Mark Sheehan dies aged 46

[Source: BBC]

The co-founder and guitarist of Irish rock band The Script, Mark Sheehan, has died.

The 46-year-old died in hospital on Friday following a brief illness, the band announced.

Sheehan formed the group in 2001 alongside vocalist Danny O’Donoghue and drummer Glen Power.

A statement on the band’s social media pages said Sheehan was a “much loved husband, father, brother, band mate and friend”.

It asked fans to respect the privacy of his family and bandmates.

Contemporaries of Sheehan’s in the entertainment industry were quick to honour his memory.

In a statement posted on Instagram, Irish presenter Laura Whitmore wrote: “Thinking of you all at this time.

“Mark was one of the nicest and most talented men you could meet.”

In an Instagram tribute, Irish pop duo Jedward said: “Everyone in the Irish music industry and worldwide mourn your loss RIP Mark such a talented musician from The Script one of the most iconic Irish groups of our generation.”

Fellow Irish rock band Kodaline have also paid tribute, posting on Twitter: “So sorry to hear (of) the passing of Mark Sheehan.”