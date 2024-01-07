Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger 3 to stream on THIS OTT platform

[Source: Bollywood Hungama]

Bollywood actor Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger 3 released on November 12 and performed well at box office.

After the success in theatres, the film is now available on OTT platform, Prime Video.

Salman Khan recently took to his social media account to share the news with his fans. In a post, he shared the poster of his film and wrote that the film is now available for streaming on the popular OTT platform, Amazon Prime Video. He wrote, “Locked, loaded and ready! Aa raha hai Tiger…#Tiger3OnPrime, watch now only on @primevideoin.”

For the unversed, Maneesh Sharma directorial is a spy-thriller that garnered rave revews for its high-octane action sequences and storyline. Tiger 3 featured Salman Khan alongside Katrina Kaif, continuing their on-screen partnership. The film explored the world of espionage, presenting suspense, action, and drama.

“At Prime Video, we take immense pride in being the home to Yash Raj Films’ dynamic slate of films. As purveyors of top-notch entertainment, we’re thrilled to be able to take their stories to customers and fans across India and the world,” said Manish Menghani, director and head of content licensing, at Prime Video India. “We have had a longstanding and successful partnership with Yash Raj Films and have over the years, been home to some of the most successful films of Indian Cinema – be it the everlasting romance of Silsila or Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge or the thrill of the Dhoom franchise. Early last year, we premiered one of India’s biggest blockbuster hit, Pathaan, on the service, and now we’re thrilled to bring yet another super-hit from the YRF Spy Universe, Tiger 3. It is the perfect start to the year!”

“The Tiger franchise and the YRF Spy Universe is turning out to be the biggest IP of Indian cinema with the biggest stars coming on-board these franchises. The Legacy of Tiger is one that has grown from strength to strength with each installment,” said Akshaye Widhani, CEO of Yash Raj Films. “We’re thrilled that our relationship with Prime Video has proven to be so fruitful, with our most loved titles being available to stream on the service. With Tiger 3 premiering today, I am glad we’re able to give our viewers the chance to enjoy this film with their families, on a device of their convenience!”

On the work front, Katrina Kaif is currently gearing up for the Sriram Raghavan’s unique thriller Merry Christmas, co-starring Vijay Sethupathi. Katrina is also expected to have signed Tiger Baby and Excel Productions’ Jee Le Zaraa, alongside Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra Jonas but the film’s status is yet to be determined.

On the other hand, Salman Khan has a bunch of projects in his kitty including The Bull, which will be produced under Karan Johar-owned Dharma Productions. He will also reunite with Sooraj Bharjatya for a film.