RRR unstoppable at the box office

The much talked about and keenly anticipated SS Rajamouli directorial RRR was released a week ago.

Starring Ram Charan and Jr. NTR along with Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn the film took off on a good note, with positive reviews from critics and audience alike. After a stellar first week the business of RRR has now seen a jump in booking over its second weekend.

In fact, the Gudi Padwa festivities have helped the business of the film with early morning and afternoon shows seeing a good spate of bookings.

If that wasn’t all, early trends estimate a 20% increase in bookings on Day 9 as compared to its previous day.

This coupled with the fact that bookings for evening and night shows are nearly 50%, it is estimated that RRR could see its Day 9 collections being more than Day 1; hovering around the Rs. 20 cr. mark.

With a further estimated Rs. 20 cr. coming in on Day 9, the overall business of RRR that has collected Rs. 132.59 cr. in its first week is sure to see even further growth as the weekend progresses.

As per trade predictions, the business of the SS Rajamouli directorial will certainly cross the Rs. 150 cr. mark by the end of its second weekend running.