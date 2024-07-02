Naezy reveals being in jail for a year amid Gully Boy filming; says, “No one knew where I was"

[Source: Bollywood Hungama]

Rapper Naved Shaikh, better known by his stage name Naezy The Baa, dropped a bombshell on the latest episode of Bigg Boss OTT 3.

He revealed that he was imprisoned for a year during the filming of the movie Gully Boy, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt.

Naezy’s statement comes as a surprise, considering Gully Boy was loosely based on his own life and struggles as an underground rapper. Speaking on the show, Naezy said, “Just when things were picking up for me and I was about to gain recognition, I suddenly disappeared from social media. People were wondering where I was, especially since a movie was being made about me.”

Article continues after advertisement

He further elaborated, “People who were jealous of my growing success, those within the system, got me locked up. They cleverly fabricated allegations and put me in jail for a year. No one knew where I was, not even my parents. Rumours flew that I was in Dubai.”

Naezy described the ordeal as life-altering. “When I finally got out, I was in a bad state. That one incident derailed my career. I couldn’t reach the peak I was destined for.”

Naezy also reminisced about his early days as a rapper. “In school, I used to rap in English to impress girls. Their appreciation fueled my passion,” he said. “I had a flamboyant style, and people told me I wouldn’t amount to anything. But that pressure only motivated me.”

He continued, “My first song, ‘Aafat,’ was created on my iPad. In just five days, I wrote, edited, shot, and uploaded the video in December 2013. It went viral instantly.”

“That song changed people’s perception of rap being limited to English. It ushered in a new era for Hindi rap, and my career skyrocketed. I earned immense respect for pioneering gangster rap in India. People considered me the face of real rap. Everything was positive, and then came the movie based on my life,” Naezy concluded.