Kelce praises Taylor Swift for record-breaking Grammys win

With just days to go until Super Bowl LVIII, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce took a moment from his team’s preparations to praise his girlfriend, pop superstar Taylor Swift, after her historic Grammy Awards night.

During Monday’s opening night of activities leading up to the big game in Las Vegas, Kelce was asked by “CBS Saturday Mornings” co-host Dana Jacobson about Swift winning her record-breaking fourth Album of the Year award for her album “Midnights.” During the Grammy ceremony, Swift also announced a new album to be released in April.

He continued to reflect on Swift during a media session Tuesday.

Whether Swift will make it in time for Sunday’s game between the Chiefs and the 49ers remains to be seen, as she will performing in Tokyo the night before as part of her Eras Tour. However, Japan’s U.S. embassy last week tried to reassure the public she would, thanks to the 17-hour time difference. Her trip to Vegas could bring some criticism, as she will likely take a private plane, which will come with steep carbon dioxide emissions.