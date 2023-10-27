Greece opens Maria Callas museum for a glimpse into opera diva's life

[Source: Reuters]

From a sample of her hair to a blue velvet dress she wore after the memorable 1955 performance of Verdi’s La Traviata in Milan’s La Scala, visitors to Athens can now marvel at items belonging to opera diva Maria Callas in a new museum dedicated to the legendary soprano.

Housed in a three-storey neoclassical building in the heart of the capital, it opens its doors on Thursday and coincides with the influential singer’s 100th birthday on Dec. 2.

Callas’ prescription glasses, costumes, and a notebook she used to memorise parts of her roles are among the items on display, which have been either donated or loaned to the museum.

Article continues after advertisement

A sketch of a design by luxury shoemaker Manolo Blahnik, inspired by the soprano, who became one of the 20th century’s most iconic opera figures, has been donated by the Maria Callas Greek Society along with hair which the diva’s hairdresser had kept and sold at an auction.

“Each item contributes in creating a comprehensive image of this astonishing woman,” Kostis Bitzanis, the museum’s project director told Reuters.

“Maria Callas is one of the biggest brand names world-wide, she is a woman who became a legend,” he said.

Born Maria Anna Sophie Cecilia Kalogeropoulos in New York in December 1923 to Greek parents, Callas was credited with the almost single-handed revival of the Italian bel canto vocal technique.